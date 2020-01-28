Anneli Lindblom new CFO for Cabonline Group

”I am very pleased with the recruitment of Anneli Lindblom. She has the competence and experience from the service industry which will be needed in Cabonline as we continue our journey to become a world-class taxi company. We are now focusing on accelerating the previously announced change process and I am convinced that Anneli will have a key role,” says Peter Viinapuu, CEO.

”Cabonline is in a very exciting phase, says Anneli Lindblom, and I believe that my long experience from the service industy as well as experience from digitalization will be of importance in my new role as CFO for Cabonline”.