Anneli Lindblom new CFO for Cabonline Group

Cabonline has appointed Anneli Lindblom as the new CFO. Anneli will begin in her new role as of February 21 and will become a member of the Group Management. At the same time, Johan Ryrberg who has been the acting CFO since October 2019, will quit from the role. Anneli has a solid background from different CFO roles, closest from the consultancy company Acando and prior to that from Proffice and Cybercom.
”I am very pleased with the recruitment of Anneli Lindblom. She has the competence and experience from the service industry which will be needed in Cabonline as we continue our journey to become a world-class taxi company. We are now focusing on accelerating the previously announced change process and I am convinced that Anneli will have a key role,” says Peter Viinapuu, CEO.
”Cabonline is in a very exciting phase, says Anneli Lindblom, and I believe that my long experience from the service industy as well as experience from digitalization will be of importance in my new role as CFO for Cabonline”.
Peter Viinapuu, CEO, tel +46 76 641 1006
Anneli Lindblom, CFO tel +46 76 593 8400
Cabonline Group is a leading technology and service provider for the taxi industry in the Nordics. In Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark, around 3,000 transporters are connected with approximately 5,700 vehicles under different brands, including TaxiKurir, Norgestaxi, TOPCAB, Kovanen, Taxi Skåne, Taxi Väst, Umeå Taxi, Sverigetaxi and Taxi 4x27. Through Cabonline Group, the transporters get attractive customer agreements, industry-leading technology as well as access to large scale advantages and infrastructure. Cabonline Group has a turnover of approximately 6.2 billion SEK and performs over 50,000 journeys every day. For more information www.cabonlinegroup.com.
