Winnow och HCL Technologies ska minska matsvinn med AI-teknolog

Visar lösning på World Economic Forum i Davos
Winnow är teknikföretaget bakom Winnow Vision, ett AI-verktyg som hjälper kökschefer att halvera mängden matavfall. I Davos visar man upp sin tekniska kompetens tillsammans med det ledande globala teknikföretaget HCL Technologies (HCL).
– HCL är en organisation som blickar framåt. Vi tror på att utforska ny teknik och skapa ett bättre samhälle genom att stötta startup-företag som ligger i utvecklingens framkant. Vi ser artificiell intelligens som en viktig del i att ta fram mer hållbara branschstandarder och hjälper därför gärna Winnow i deras strävan efter att minska matsvinnet inom hotell- och restaurangbranschen, säger Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President och teknisk chef på HCL Technologies.
Winnow har haft en betydande tillväxt sedan förra årets lansering av AI-verktyget Winnow Vision, marknadens mest avancerade teknik för reducering av matavfall. Produkten har tagits fram för att automatisera avfallsspårning och göra köksverksamhet mer hållbar och ekonomiskt lönsam. Det har blivit tydligt att allt fler företag vill minska sitt matavfall – Winnow Vision används redan av en rad kunder globalt, från IKEA-varuhus till Armani Hotel i Dubai.
– Visst är vi stolta över vad vi har åstadkommit, och då har vi ändå bara börjat. Vårt mål är att 2025 kunna hjälpa hotell- och restaurangbranschen att rädda mat till ett värde av en miljard dollar per år, berättar Winnows grundare Marc Zornes.
Winnow Vision fotograferar matavfallet då det slängs och använder sedan bilderna för att lära sig känna igen det som kastas. Faktum är att Winnows-systemen redan är bättre än människor på att identifiera matavfall. För Winnows kunder innebär det här att systemen med tiden kan registrera kökets matavfall utan någon mänsklig inblandning. Maten kastas och uppgifterna samlas in automatiskt.
Detta är en banbrytande innovation som varit möjlig tack vare Winnows eget F & U-team inom ramen för HCL:s ETO Open Innovation Program.
Tekniken visas upp i HCL-paviljongens särskilda område för teknikdemonstrationer som en del av Technology for the Digital Enterprise 4.0. Livedemonstrationen pågår 21–23 januari 2020 i HCL Pavilion, The Escher Raumdesign, Promenade 115, 7270 Davos Platz.
Om Winnow
Winnow är teknikföretaget bakom Winnow Vision, ett AI-verktyg som hjälper kökschefer att driva en mer lönsam och hållbar verksamhet genom att halvera mängden matavfall. Winnows anser att mat är för värdefull för att kastas bort och att vi kan utnyttja teknik för att förändra vårt sätt att använda den. Därför ser Winnows det som sitt uppdrag att hjälpa hotell- och restaurangbranschen att minska sitt matavfall genom att länka samman kökets olika delar, så att kökschefen kan driva sin verksamhet på ett mer effektivt sätt.
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy, through its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of ideapreneurship™ enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.
HCL offers its services and products through three business units - IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in areas of Applications, Infrastructure, Digital Process Operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. Under P&P, HCL provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry-specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized under Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.
As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. As of 12 months ended December 31, 2019, HCL has a consolidated revenue of US$ 9.7 billion and its 149,000 ideapreneurs operate out of 45 countries. For more information, visit www.hcltech.com
