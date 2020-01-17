KTH Royal Institute of Technology re-signs with Varbi

Varbi is a market-leading supplier of recruitment tools to Sweden’s universities and colleges.

“We chose Varbi because it is a flexible system that can be adapted to KTH's recruitment processes, especially when it comes to academic appointments. We believe that the supplier is developmentally inclined and listens to our requests for improvements that are relevant to colleges and universities”, say Martin Arleskär and Katarina Bröms, System Administrators at KTH.

“This is honorable and important for us as a supplier, we have worked with KTH for many years now and look forward to continuing this co-operation and much appreciated customer relationship. Education is a target market with high priority for Varbi, and in the recent years the company has made major investments in the solution for this market, and has worked actively with the development of new functionality that facilitates the university institutions’ often rather demanding academic recruitment processes", says Jonas Rosenström, Head of Public Sector at Varbi.