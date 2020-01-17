KTH Royal Institute of Technology re-signs with Varbi

Following the 2019 tender process, Varbi has won the honor of continuing to deliver a state-of-the art recruitment software solution to KTH Royal Institute of Technology, which will further strengthen Varbi’s strategy towards the Faculty Recruitment segment internationally.
Varbi is a market-leading supplier of recruitment tools to Sweden’s universities and colleges.
“We chose Varbi because it is a flexible system that can be adapted to KTH's recruitment processes, especially when it comes to academic appointments. We believe that the supplier is developmentally inclined and listens to our requests for improvements that are relevant to colleges and universities”, say Martin Arleskär and Katarina Bröms, System Administrators at KTH.
“This is honorable and important for us as a supplier, we have worked with KTH for many years now and look forward to continuing this co-operation and much appreciated customer relationship. Education is a target market with high priority for Varbi, and in the recent years the company has made major investments in the solution for this market, and has worked actively with the development of new functionality that facilitates the university institutions’ often rather demanding academic recruitment processes", says Jonas Rosenström, Head of Public Sector at Varbi.
About KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Since its founding in 1827, KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm has grown to become one of Europe’s leading technical and engineering universities, as well as a key centre of intellectual talent and innovation. KTH is Sweden’s largest technical research and learning institution and home to students, researchers, and faculty from around the world, dedicated to advancing knowledge.
About Varbi
Varbi is a leading supplier of comprehensive recruitment systems (ATS) to the private and public sectors in the Nordic region. Varbi Recruit is a comprehensive and user-friendly cloud service that suits modern organizations where company managers also participate in recruitment work in a GDPR-secured environment. Today, Sweden's largest employer, largest municipality, largest amusement park, largest state-owned company, and leading universities are among the many customers using Varbi Recruit to manage their recruitment processes.
Varbi is Northern Europe's leading supplier of recruitment tools to universities and colleges and aims to become one of the world-leading providers of SaaS services within Faculty Recruitment in the years to come. As of today, Varbi has offices in Stockholm, Trollhättan, Oslo, Bergen and Palo Alto, and during 2020 the Netherlands will be added to the list.
Contact:
Jonas Rosenström
Head of Public Sector
Varbi
073-317 54 05
www.varbi.com
