Euroclear Sweden appoints Roger Storm as Chief Executive Officer

Stockholm, 25 September 2020 – Euroclear Sweden is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Storm as Chief Executive Officer.

With extensive senior management experience in the post-trade industry, Roger Storm was most recently Deputy Head of CCP Clearing at SIX x-Clear AG in Zurich, Switzerland. He has also previously co-Chaired EACH, the European Association of CCP Clearing Houses.

Roger Storm returns to Sweden after twelve years working internationally. He held a number of senior management and board positions in banking and financial market infrastructures, including SEB, SWIFT and the Swedish clearing house, Bankgirot.

He will join Euroclear Sweden on 12 October. Along with the entire leadership team, he will be tasked with ensuring Euroclear Sweden progresses its strategic priorities as it strengthens further its proposition to both domestic and international financial market participants.

Euroclear Group CEO, Lieve Mostrey said: "I am very pleased to welcome Roger to Euroclear. He brings a wealth of post-trade expertise that will be invaluable as we continue to extend Euroclear Sweden’s service offering to clients across Nordic and European financial markets."

Monica Caneman, Chairman, Euroclear Sweden added: ”We are delighted that Roger is joining us. The Board looks forward to working with him to further deliver Euroclear Sweden’s strategic vision. I would also like to thank Annelie Lindahl for her leadership as interim CEO.”

