ARGO Gaming Group secures first affiliate license in the US

The company, a Swedish startup company in lead generation, has now launched their first US facing site for the New Jersey casino market. Earlier this year they have already launched sites for a number of international markets, including Japan, Finland and Canada.

- It’s been hectic months, says ARGO Gaming Group CEO Lars Wahlström. Since kicking off the company in March this year, we’ve launched over 10 sites for as many markets, one media driven venture in Sweden and a new business area, approaching the media agency area.

- We have just been awarded our Vendor’s License in New Jersey by the Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) and can finally push the live button for our first site for the US market, a market which, together with the Asian market, is the one market we hold to have the highest potential in the foreseeable future.

- We have also developed and launched a brand new tech platform and migrated all our sites to that platform. NJcasinoo.com (https://njcasinoo.com/), a comparison site for the NJ casino market, is the first site to go live on the new platform and we couldn’t be more happy with how everything tech has turned out. This is something to be proud of, continues Wahlström.

ARGO Gaming Group has an industry unique perspective on the term lead generation and operates in the borderlands between a number of different business areas and models, something that sticks out from the competition.

- Yes, that’s correct, says Wahlström. We do have our more traditional affiliation marketing SEO/SEM sites, but we’re also active in a number of other areas. For our part, we define lead generation quite literally. We’re channel agnostic and we don’t care if we acquire customers through SEO, PPC, programmatic buying or even traditional ATL marketing. This is generally speaking, not the mind set in the industry. Either you define yourself as search, PPC or some other narrow label. This is not how we think. It probably has to do with our background as media buyers for large brands in the industry. We’re not married to search, even though it’s an important part of our business.

- Take Sweden for example. A market deemed dead by many operators due to the strict conditions under the new licensing regime and super fierce competition both on the operator side and in search. This is a market where you will have to find alternative approaches. Is it for example possible to break through the noise with TV and/or radio spots, bypassing the struggle to build an organic SEO site?

- It is, we can safely say after trying. The customer proposition “Come compare casinos with us” is a lot stronger than “Come play with my casino” and our radio spot for our comparison brand Bosse Bonus (https://bossebonus.se/) is now cemented firmly with radio listeners all over Sweden, says Wahlström with a smile.

- What’s interesting is that we have noticed a considerable interest in this kind of thinking from the larger operators. Once we get outside the circle of affiliate managers and start speaking with CMO level people and above, we’ve noticed a similar kind of thinking with them and also a demand from them to look at deals beyond traditional affiliation marketing.

- Of course, this means zoning in on a more media agency like role. We don’t see ourselves replacing the media agencies, but we can add value in parallel, partly with our holistic view of lead generation and customer acquisition but also with our experience from and understanding of, the casino industry and all its metrics.

ARGO Gaming Group is currently live in Canada, Germany, Finland, Spain/LatAm, Japan, New Jersey and also India and Thailand.

- Thailand and India are interesting markets. Right now, there is a lot of talk in the industry about the US and Japan, but there are other gems out there. Thailand and India are both markets, just starting to stir the cocktail when it comes to interest in the product, technology and purchasing power. Don’t get me wrong, we enter both these markets with the ambition of doing profit more or less from day one, but the potential is staggering. Right about the same time as New Jersey, this is why we launched https://thaicasino9999.com/ and https://indiacasinoo.com/.

- We’re growing like crazy and we also had our first employees this summer. Focus ahead is to expand current sites and business areas, rather than creating new stuff. With New Jersey and these other new interesting markets, we can keep ourselves busy for a while. It’s been an incredibly intense couple of months and we’re now entering the next phase of building this company, finishes Wahlström.

Lars Wahlström

+46704105681

lars.wahlstrom@argogaminggroup.com

