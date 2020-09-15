Annons

Survey on viruses, washing and ViralOff®- increased washing due to the pandemic equivalent to 3.5 million more cars, only in the US**

A survey by Polygiene shows that 3 out of 4 people say they wash more now due to concerns of viruses. Washing takes time and is inconvenient, but more importantly it puts a huge strain on the environment. The 20% increase we see, would be roughly the equivalent of over 3.5 million more cars**(the entire US fleet of electric cars is around 1.5 million).

Polygiene AB

We wanted to explore how people wash, and think about washing in relation to the pandemic, so we surveyed 625 Americans* to see what we could learn.

Even before Covid-19 the average washing machine in the US did seven loads a week. The 20% increase that the survey shows, would be roughly the equivalent of over 3.5 million more cars, in the US alone** (the entire US fleet of electric cars is around 1.5 million).

Can we change that? Yes, consumers are quite willing to change behaviors when aware of the problems and the solutions available with ViralOff and Polygiene stays fresh treatments. And, the consumer demand seems nothing short of enormous.

Read the full survey here.

* Online panel, across the US, aged 18-100, balanced for age and gender.  Data collected September 7-9 2020.
**North America has an estimate of around 130 million washing machines running 7 loads a week each in 2020.
 

For press images and more information, visit ir.polygiene.com or contact:

Mats Georgson, CMO. mats@polygiene.com, +46 70 656 48 90

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh and odor control technologies, we want to change the way we view clothes - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, home products and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 140 global premium-brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com. Erik Penser Bank AB acts as its Certified Adviser. Phone:

+46 8- 463 83 00, e-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se.

Polygiene AB
