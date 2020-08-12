Biotech-IgG Equity signs communication contract with Holm & Co.

Biotech-IgG Equity AB (publ) (”the company”) hereby announces that the company has signed an ongoing agreement with Holm & Co. AB regarding services within IR, communication and marketing. Holm & Co. will continuously assist the company in both strategic advice and the production of, for example, analysis, press releases, annual reports and marketing communication in Swedish and English. The agreement also covers IR issues to shareholders as well as to new investors to the extent that the parties deem appropriate, both now and in the future. This new agreement gives us the opportunity to communicate with our shareholders and new investors in a more optimal way without taking focus from our ongoing operations, says Glenn Renhult, Chairman of the Board of Biotech-IgG Equity. Briefly about Biotech-IgG Equity AB (publ) Biotech-IgG Equity AB (publ) is a public investment company focusing on the Biotech sector and primarily conducts trade and distribution of hospital products in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Åland. The company has approximately 3,000 shareholders and the main owner today is the investment company Capital Conquest AB (publ). For more information regarding Biotech-IgGs operations can be read on our website, www.biotech-igg.com or www.biotech-equity.se. Briefly about Holm & Co. AB Holm & Co. is a digital marketing agency in communication, IR, brand strategy, employer branding, social media & web design that listens to your wishes and works out a plan according to your needs, so that you can focus on your core business. We see a great need in many companies where a demand for close contact with ongoing dialogue and a clear hearing from the marketing agency is high up on the list. Read more at www.holmandco.se.

