Annons

OMXSPI

-0,04%

S&P 500

+1,24%

DAX 30

+0,89%

FTSE 100

+2,12%

NIKKEI

+0,41%

USD

-0,87%

EURO

-0,35%

GULD

+1,44%

Biotech-IgG Equity signs communication contract with Holm & Co.

Biotech Equity

Biotech-IgG Equity AB (publ) (”the company”) hereby announces that the company has signed an ongoing agreement with Holm & Co. AB regarding services within IR, communication and marketing. Holm & Co. will continuously assist the company in both strategic advice and the production of, for example, analysis, press releases, annual reports and marketing communication in Swedish and English. The agreement also covers IR issues to shareholders as well as to new investors to the extent that the parties deem appropriate, both now and in the future. This new agreement gives us the opportunity to communicate with our shareholders and new investors in a more optimal way without taking focus from our ongoing operations, says Glenn Renhult, Chairman of the Board of Biotech-IgG Equity. Briefly about Biotech-IgG Equity AB (publ) Biotech-IgG Equity AB (publ) is a public investment company focusing on the Biotech sector and primarily conducts trade and distribution of hospital products in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Åland. The company has approximately 3,000 shareholders and the main owner today is the investment company Capital Conquest AB (publ). For more information regarding Biotech-IgGs operations can be read on our website, www.biotech-igg.com or www.biotech-equity.se. Briefly about Holm & Co. AB Holm & Co. is a digital marketing agency in communication, IR, brand strategy, employer branding, social media & web design that listens to your wishes and works out a plan according to your needs, so that you can focus on your core business. We see a great need in many companies where a demand for close contact with ongoing dialogue and a clear hearing from the marketing agency is high up on the list. Read more at www.holmandco.se.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Press release (PDF)

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Biotech Equity

Kommentera artikeln

I samarbete med Ifrågasätt Media Sverige AB:s (”Ifrågasätt”) tjänst Ifrågasätt erbjuder Dagens industri möjligheten för läsare att kommentera vissa artiklar. Denna tjänst tillhandahålls således av Ifrågasätt som också är ansvarig för tjänsten. De kommentarer som Ifrågasätt tillgängliggör på tjänsten visas i anslutning till di.se. Dagens industri granskar inte kommentarerna i förväg. Kommentarerna omfattas inte av utgivaransvaret enligt yttrandefrihetsgrundlagen och de är inte heller en del av den grundlagsskyddade databasen di.se. Läs mer om kommentering här.

Live

Se Di TV – Sveriges nya ekonomi-tv-kanal

Mer från Dagens industri

Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
Läs mer

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?