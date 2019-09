MOORE: “Helping you thrive in a changing world”

With our new brand – MOORE – we choose a new identity fit for a world defined by global decision-making, data-driven insight and the need for agility in all that we do. The brand captures our ability to connect to you locally and globally as we help you realise your ambitions. That is why our brand position is ‘Helping you thrive in a changing world.’

We never lose sight of what makes us strong, and why our network has grown and continues to grow – our commitment to ever stronger relationships with our clients.