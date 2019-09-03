For use in demanding applications, COSEL’s very high reliability 80W DC/DC converter comes with 10 year warranty

Addressing a large range of demanding applications, the MGF80 series is available in two input voltages, 9V to 36V and 18V to 76V. A single output version, the MGFS80 is available in four output voltages, 3.3, 5, 12, and 15V, and can be adjusted within a range of +/- 10% using a resistor bridge or potentiometer. A dual output version, the MGFW80 is available in two, factory trimmed output voltages, +/- 12V and +/- 15V, offering the possibility to provide respectively, 24V and 30V between the two ends.

Thanks to synchronous rectification and soft-switching technology, the MGF80 series’ efficiency is a high 94% typical. All models deliver an available power level of up to 81.6W, but to maintain high performance the output power of the 3.3V MGFS80243R3 is limited to 59.4W.

Designed to power demanding applications, the MGF80 series features a wide operating temperature range of -40 to +85 degrees C with a maximum case temperature of +110 degrees C. The MGF80 includes overcurrent and overvoltage protection, and to protect against overheating it includes thermal protection that switches the unit off when the maximum allowable safe temperature is reached.

Built with robustness in mind, the rugged MGF80 series has been tested to sustain rough conditions and has passed three axis vibration testing equivalent to 10G and shock testing of 50G.

Housed in a six sided, brass, nickel plated housing measuring an industry standard 50.8 x 25.4 x 9.9 mm (2 x 1 x 0.39 inch), the unit uses lead-free plated copper pins. Weight is just 50 grams.

The MGF80 series has an input-output isolation of 1500VDC, and an input and output to case isolation of 1000VDC. It is UL62368-1, C-UL [CSA62368-1) and EN62368-1 approved and CE mark 2014/35/EU. The MGFS80 and MGFW80 are RoHS compliant.

Combining high reliability, low conducted and radiated emission levels, high power performance levels and a wide range of products able to power from 9V up to 76V, the MGF80 series is the ideal power solution for industrial, IoT, mobile equipment and especially in demanding applications.