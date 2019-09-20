DDM finalizes acquisition of portfolio in Croatia

DDM Holding AG Publicerad:
DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) announces that it has finalized the previously announced acquisition of a distressed asset portfolio containing secured and unsecured consumer and corporate receivables in Croatia from UniCredit Group.
DDM has received the approval from the Croatian National Bank, and has now finalized the acquisition, as set out in the press release dated 19 June 2019. The gross collection value (face value) of the portfolio amounts to approximately EUR 200 million.
The acquisition was financed by cash on hand and drawing rights under the bank facility.
For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:
Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +41 79 539 88 59
Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +41 79 331 30 17
Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch
DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, having acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 4 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser, e-mail: certifiedadviser@arctic.com, tel: +46 8 44686100.
Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Press release PDF
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se