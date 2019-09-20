DDM finalizes acquisition of portfolio in Croatia

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) announces that it has finalized the previously announced acquisition of a distressed asset portfolio containing secured and unsecured consumer and corporate receivables in Croatia from UniCredit Group.

DDM has received the approval from the Croatian National Bank, and has now finalized the acquisition, as set out in the press release dated 19 June 2019. The gross collection value (face value) of the portfolio amounts to approximately EUR 200 million.

The acquisition was financed by cash on hand and drawing rights under the bank facility.

