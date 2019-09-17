Nordax emitterar seniora icke-säkerställda obligationer om 300 miljoner kronor

Nordax Bank AB Publicerad:
Nordax Bank AB (publ) har emitterat seniora icke-säkerställda obligationer om 300 MSEK på den nordiska marknaden. Obligationerna har en löptid om 3 år (förfall september 2022) och kommer noteras på Nasdaq Stockholm.
Obligationerna emitteras under Nordax Banks MTN-program med en total ram om 3 miljarder kronor och kommer att löpa med en rörlig ränta om 3m Stibor + 1,50%. Emissionsdatum blir 23 september 2019 och förfallodag 23 september 2022.
Nordea Bank och Danske Bank har agerat som book runners i transaktionen.
För mer information, vänligen kontakta:
Arash Bigloo, Head of Treasury, tfn: +46-738 660662 or arash.bigloo@nordax.se
About Nordax Bank
Nordax Bank is a leading specialistbank in Northern Europe owned by Nordic Capital Fund VIII and Sampo. The client base today consists of 185.000 private clients in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. We are a specialistbank who through responsible lending help people make informed decisions for a life they can afford. We are a flexible complement to the major banks. Instead of quantity we have specialised in a few selected products like private loans, mortgages, equity release products and savings accounts. Since 2019 Svensk Hypotekspension, which are specialists in equity release products, is a fully-owned susbsidiary to Nordax Bank. Nordax has about 200 employees where almost all employees works from one central office in Stockholm. The credit assessment process is one of Nordax core competencies. It is thorough, sound and datadriven. Nordax customers are financially stable individuals. As of 31 March 2019 the lending to the public amounted to 20.9 bn SEK and deposits from the public amounted to 15.3 bn SEK. Read more about Nordax on www.nordaxgroup.com.
