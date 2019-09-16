Vattenfall and Federal State of Berlin: Coal exit in Berlin by 2030 is possible

The feasibility study shows that by replacing hard coal, more than two million tonnes of CO2-emissions can be saved each year. This corresponds to around 13 percent of total CO2 emissions in the state of Berlin (2016: 16.9 million tonnes in total). This would make Vattenfall’s part as district heating operator the largest single contribution on Berlin's path to climate neutrality in 2050.

“The phase-out of hard coal in Berlin is an important step towards eventually phasing out all fossil fuels in the city’s district heating system. It is also an important step for Vattenfall to reduce its total CO2-emissions and to enable fossil-free living within one generation,” says Vattenfall’s CEO Magnus Hall.

Regine Günther, Berlin’s Senator for Environment, Transport and Climate Protection, explains:

"The coal exit by 2030 is a major step for Berlin in terms of climate protection. To substitute coal in the district heating is a special challenge, but the feasibility study now shows in detail how this can succeed. However, much remains to be done after 2030, as natural gas also needs to be replaced, and all technologies are not available yet. Furthermore, we need additional measures at the federal state level - such as a CO2 emission pricing and instruments for a massive acceleration of insulation of buildings."

Tanja Wielgoß, Head of Vattenfall Wärme Berlin, says:

"The feasibility study shows the possibilities of sustainably rebuilding the Berlin district heating system and making it future-proof for future generations. With the hard coal exit by 2030, we are sending a clear signal in the largest city in Germany how the climate change can not only be thought of, but also made reality."