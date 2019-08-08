Gaming Innovation Group launches online casino with SkyCity in New Zealand

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) today launched an online casino with SkyCity Malta (a subsidiary of New Zealand based SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (SkyCity) its long-term Tier 1 partner. GiG will supply New Zealand customers with a fully managed, first-class online casino experience focused on host responsibility, trust, fun and entertainment. The new experience of online casino is now available for end users in New Zealand.

Today’s announcement follows GiG signing an agreement with SkyCity on 21 May 2019 for the provision of its turnkey and fully managed online casino solution, including a gambling licence. The turnkey solution, powered by its leading technology and flexible architecture, includes the technical platform, fully managed services, gaming content, front end development, CRM, compliance and marketing. GiG will operate the online casino site from Malta on behalf of SkyCity.

SkyCity is one of Australasia’s leading gaming, entertainment and hospitality groups with world-class casino facilities in both New Zealand and Australia. SkyCity is a listed company in both New Zealand and Australia with a current enterprise value of around NZ$3bn (€1.8bn). SkyCity’s vision is to be the leader in gaming, entertainment and hospitality in its communities. Responsible gaming is one of the cornerstones of its focus on sustainability and being a good corporate citizen.

The offshore online gambling market in New Zealand is currently estimated at approximately NZ$160m (€96m)* with the total gambling market in New Zealand estimated at NZ$2.7bn (€1.6bn) 2019e**. The New Zealand market is following the world-wide trend of strong and accelerating growth in online channels, underpinned by changing demands of consumers and a constant evolution of technology. The general expectation is that the country will regulate online casino gambling in the foreseeable future. All gambling which takes place in New Zealand is regulated by the country’s Department of Internal Affairs.