Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of DDM Holding AG

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) today held an Extraordinary General Meeting (the “EGM”) which adopted the following resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors.
Election of new Board Members
Jörgen Durban and Florian Nowotny were both elected as new members of the Board of Directors. Their elections are each for a term of office expiring upon completion of the next annual general meeting.
Jörgen Durban currently chairs the board of directors of Haldex AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: HLDX) and Anoto Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ANOT). He is a partner at Bdp Partners AB and has previously been a partner at Linklaters Stockholm and London, where he has previously lead Linklaters’ Swedish practice as national managing partner. Mr Durban holds a LLM from Stockholm University and is a member of the Swedish Bar Association.
Florian Nowotny currently serves as CFO of Invester United Benefits GmbH. He has previously served as CFO of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG and Director of Equity Capital Markets at UniCredit. A graduate of Wirtschaftsuniversität Vienna, Mr Nowotny has also earned an MBA at INSEAD.
Election of the Chairman
Following the Board of Directors’ proposal, the EGM elected Jörgen Durban as chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office expiring upon completion of the next annual general meeting.
Election of the Members of the Remuneration Committee
Jörgen Durban was elected as a new member of the remuneration committee for a term of office expiring upon completion of the next annual general meeting.
This is information which DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 11:15 CEST on 30 August 2019.
For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:
Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +41 79 539 88 59
Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch
DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, having acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 4 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser, e-mail: certifiedadviser@arctic.com, tel: +46 8 44686100.
