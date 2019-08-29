Teleperformance Nordic celebrates opening of new sites in Sweden

Teleperformance Nordic to host official launch of new sites in Sweden on September 5 and 6 from its Stockholm headquarters.
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, 29 AUGUST 2019 – Teleperformance Nordic, part of Teleperformance Group, the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, promotes sustainable workplace design as it celebrates the official opening of its new sites in Sweden.
Due to growth in the region, Teleperformance Nordic has relocated its 900+ employees in Stockholm to new premises nearby on Råsundavägen 2, after more than 20 years at Sankt Eriksgatan 115. Its two sites in Gothenburg has relocated 600+ employees into one combined site situated in the same city on Backavägen 3. Both new premises in Sweden offers the potential for continued growth.
A grand opening event will be held in the Stockholm headquarters on September 5 and 6, with the theme ‘The Butterfly Effect in Customer Experience’, featuring free seminars and guest speakers.
"We are experiencing an exciting time of growth and are pleased to have moved into new premises that can support our growth strategy, and which further aids our goal to provide a sustainable and inspiring workplace for our employees”, says Jonas Olsson, Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance Nordic. “We’re looking forward to hosting the grand opening event, and to guest speakers who will share insights into topics that have an impact, or butterfly effect, on the customer experience.”
Teleperformance Nordic partnered with White Architects, an architectural firm renowned for its commitment to sustainability practices, to design the workplace in Stockholm and Gothenburg.
“Together with Teleperformance we have created a social driven and environmentally sustainable workplace with care for the individual person”, says Magnus Lindgren, Partner, White Architects. “What we have noticed is that employees, especially the younger generation, like to be very involved in the environment they work in and what the company stands for and how that reflects on them. Therefore, we did a lot of interviews to get it right. Many of the features are designed after discussion with the employees.”
The design concept draws its inspiration from the Nordic countries, with materials such as wood and textiles. The Stockholm site features ergonomic workstations, meeting pods, outdoor courtyard, shared gym & indoor sporting hall, break out areas, cafeteria and a wayfinding concept.
To limit environmental impact, most of the fabrics, furniture, fixed interior and flooring, were sourced from certified local firms with environmentally friendly profiles and sustainable materials.
“As a company which employs over 2,000 people in the Nordic region, we have a responsibility to promote sustainability in our workplace”, says Markus Mauritzon, Chief Human Resources Officer of Teleperformance Nordic. “Teleperformance Group’s goal is to lower its carbon footprint despite the increase in size and number of employees. We do this through initiatives such as Citizen of the Planet and as signatories of the U.N. Global Compact. I think that this is very important for an organization which has 300,000 employees globally.”
Teleperformance Nordic’s headquarters in Stockholm and its site in Gothenburg are both certified with ISO 14001, an environmental management system. The building in Stockholm is BREEAM certified, the world’s leading sustainability assessment method for buildings.
Information about the event can be found at: https://nordics.leaderinsights.co/
Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting & analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale. The Group’s 300,000 employees, spread across 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based on €1 = $1.18). Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.
Teleperformance Nordic, part of Teleperformance Group, is present in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway, with a nearshore site in Crete, Greece.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com. Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance
