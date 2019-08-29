Teleperformance Nordic celebrates opening of new sites in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, 29 AUGUST 2019 – Teleperformance Nordic, part of Teleperformance Group, the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, promotes sustainable workplace design as it celebrates the official opening of its new sites in Sweden.

Due to growth in the region, Teleperformance Nordic has relocated its 900+ employees in Stockholm to new premises nearby on Råsundavägen 2, after more than 20 years at Sankt Eriksgatan 115. Its two sites in Gothenburg has relocated 600+ employees into one combined site situated in the same city on Backavägen 3. Both new premises in Sweden offers the potential for continued growth.

A grand opening event will be held in the Stockholm headquarters on September 5 and 6, with the theme ‘The Butterfly Effect in Customer Experience’, featuring free seminars and guest speakers.

"We are experiencing an exciting time of growth and are pleased to have moved into new premises that can support our growth strategy, and which further aids our goal to provide a sustainable and inspiring workplace for our employees”, says Jonas Olsson, Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance Nordic. “We’re looking forward to hosting the grand opening event, and to guest speakers who will share insights into topics that have an impact, or butterfly effect, on the customer experience.”

Teleperformance Nordic partnered with White Architects, an architectural firm renowned for its commitment to sustainability practices, to design the workplace in Stockholm and Gothenburg.

“Together with Teleperformance we have created a social driven and environmentally sustainable workplace with care for the individual person”, says Magnus Lindgren, Partner, White Architects. “What we have noticed is that employees, especially the younger generation, like to be very involved in the environment they work in and what the company stands for and how that reflects on them. Therefore, we did a lot of interviews to get it right. Many of the features are designed after discussion with the employees.”

The design concept draws its inspiration from the Nordic countries, with materials such as wood and textiles. The Stockholm site features ergonomic workstations, meeting pods, outdoor courtyard, shared gym & indoor sporting hall, break out areas, cafeteria and a wayfinding concept.