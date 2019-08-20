Extension of option for long-term charter of the FPSO Dhirubhai-1

Ocean Yield Publicerad:
Ocean Yield ASA (“Ocean Yield”) currently has an option agreement with Aker Energy AS (“Aker Energy”) for a long-term bareboat charter of the FPSO Dhirubhai-1. The option expires on 1st September 2019.
Ocean Yield has today agreed with Aker Energy to extend the option period until 31st December 2019 against additional compensation.
Company contact:
Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91
Investor Relations contact:
Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82
Company information:
Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se