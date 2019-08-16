ANNONS:
      Gaming Innovation Group Inc.: Mandatory notification of trade

      Publicerad:

      Henrik Persson Ekdahl, board member and primary insider of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (“GiG”) has today purchased 26,800 GiG shares at an average share price of NOK 9,29. After this transaction, Henrik Persson Ekdahl owns 4,641,125) shares in GiG.

      This information is information that Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 16:35 CET on 16 August 2019.

      About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all’. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. GiG operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com 

