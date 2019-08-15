PainDrainer AB appoints Anki Malmborg Hager as new CEO – mission to lead the eHealth expansion

Anki Malmborg Hager has extensive experience as CEO in managing and developing innovative life science companies and recently left SenzaGen where she was CEO for 5 years and successfully took the company from a market cap of 5 to 500 million SEK. Prior to SenzaGen, Anki Malmborg Hager was acting CEO of Cantargia and Diaprost. She holds a doctorate degree in Immunotechnology from Lund University as well as a Pharma-MBA from Falconbury.

“I am very pleased to welcome Anki Malmborg Hager as CEO during this expansive growth phase of our innovation journey. She has solid commercial background in the life science sector and will add valuable expertise of developing this exciting and disruptive eHealth company. She also has exactly the necessary skills, vision and determination to build on the foundations that we laid so far” says Carl Borrebaeck, acting CEO today.

“PainDrainer is a very interesting start-up company that has developed an absolutely unique web-based application for self-management of chronic pain. Artificial intelligence and eHealth are two of the latest and most promising technologies that will rule much of our future, and I am excited to explore the potential of this type of business. I very much look forward to being part of this exciting company and build value in the coming years,” says Anki Malmborg Hager.