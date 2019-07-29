Nitro Games signs Agreement with Netmarble EMEA

Nitro Games & Netmarble EMEA have signed an Agreement to introduce Heroes of Warland to Arabic and Turkish speaking audiences.
Nitro Games has signed a Game Distribution and Servicing Agreement with Netmarble EMEA, the regional office of Netmarble Games, a giant Korean games publisher and one of the fastest growing mobile gaming companies in the world today. The Agreement covers licensing of Nitro Games’ game ”Heroes of Warland” to Netmarble EMEA for publishing in Arabic and Turkish speaking countries.
Terms overview:
- Period: 3 years from Commercial Launch
- Service Fees: 500.000,00 EUR, paid in installments to Nitro Games, tied to launch progression
- Royalties: Net 35% to Nitro Games
- Territories: Turkey, Middle-East, and Africa
- Target launch: H2 2019, starting with soft-launch
- Platforms: iOS and Android
“Heroes of Warland has gone through a major overhaul during the first half of this year. We’re now proceeding to release this new version also with Netmarble EMEA, by introducing the game to Turkish and Arabic speaking audiences. The first step in the MEA region is a soft-launch that is starting soon.”, says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder Nitro Games Plc.
For more information:
Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder
Phone: +358 44 388 1071
Email: jussi@nitrogames.com
Sverker Littorin, Board member, IR Advisor
Phone: +46 70 875 53 09
This company announcement contains information that Nitro Games Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by aforementioned contact person on 29 July 2019 at 12:05 (EEST).
Nitro Games in brief:
Nitro Games (FI21348196) is a free-to-play mobile game developer and publisher making games for the mid-core user segment. The Company focuses on producing competitive multiplayer games with high production value and high revenue potential for smartphones and tablets. With Nitro Games’ powerful NG Platform and NG MVP-process, the Company is able to do market validation during the development to ensure high product quality. Nitro Games has developed games such as Heroes of Warland, Medals of War, Raids of Glory, East India Company, Commander: Conquest of the Americas, Pirates of Black Cove. Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-505 65 172. www.nitrogames.com
About Netmarble Corporation:
Netmarble Corporation strives to entertain audiences of all ages around the world by providing great mobile gaming experiences. Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble is one of the fastest-growing mobile game companies and consistently ranks as a top mobile developer and publisher worldwide. With more than 6,000 employees, Netmarble has been producing and servicing some of the most successful mobile games including Lineage 2: Revolution, Blade & Soul Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Everybody’s Marble, and Seven Knights. As a parent company to Kabam, a top mobile game developer in massively multiplayer free-to-play games, and the largest shareholder to Jam City, a leading casual social game developer, Netmarble has a strategic partnership with CJ ENM Corporation, Asia’s largest entertainment company, Tencent Holdings, Asia’s largest internet company, and NCsoft, a prominent MMORPG company.
