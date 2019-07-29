Nitro Games signs Agreement with Netmarble EMEA

Nitro Games has signed a Game Distribution and Servicing Agreement with Netmarble EMEA, the regional office of Netmarble Games, a giant Korean games publisher and one of the fastest growing mobile gaming companies in the world today. The Agreement covers licensing of Nitro Games’ game ”Heroes of Warland” to Netmarble EMEA for publishing in Arabic and Turkish speaking countries. Terms overview: Period: 3 years from Commercial Launch

Service Fees: 500.000,00 EUR, paid in installments to Nitro Games, tied to launch progression

Royalties: Net 35% to Nitro Games

Territories: Turkey, Middle-East, and Africa

Target launch: H2 2019, starting with soft-launch

Platforms: iOS and Android “Heroes of Warland has gone through a major overhaul during the first half of this year. We’re now proceeding to release this new version also with Netmarble EMEA, by introducing the game to Turkish and Arabic speaking audiences. The first step in the MEA region is a soft-launch that is starting soon.”, says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder Nitro Games Plc.

For more information: Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder Phone: +358 44 388 1071 Email: jussi@nitrogames.com Sverker Littorin, Board member, IR Advisor Phone: +46 70 875 53 09 Email: sverker.littorin@nitrogames.com

This company announcement contains information that Nitro Games Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by aforementioned contact person on 29 July 2019 at 12:05 (EEST). Nitro Games in brief: Nitro Games (FI21348196) is a free-to-play mobile game developer and publisher making games for the mid-core user segment. The Company focuses on producing competitive multiplayer games with high production value and high revenue potential for smartphones and tablets. With Nitro Games’ powerful NG Platform and NG MVP-process, the Company is able to do market validation during the development to ensure high product quality. Nitro Games has developed games such as Heroes of Warland, Medals of War, Raids of Glory, East India Company, Commander: Conquest of the Americas, Pirates of Black Cove. Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-505 65 172. www.nitrogames.com

