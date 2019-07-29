DDM buys out co-investor in Greece

DDM Holding AG Publicerad:
DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) announces that it has bought out the co-investor in its Greek non-performing loan portfolio which was acquired by DDM in August 2017. The total investment amounts to approximately EUR 20 million.
The acquisition is financed by cash on hand.
For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:
Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +41 79 539 88 59
Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +41 79 331 30 17
Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch
DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, having acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 4 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser, e-mail: certifiedadviser@arctic.com, tel: +46 8 44686100.
