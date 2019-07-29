ANNONS:
      DDM buys out co-investor in Greece

      Publicerad:

      DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) announces that it has bought out the co-investor in its Greek non-performing loan portfolio which was acquired by DDM in August 2017. The total investment amounts to approximately EUR 20 million.

      The acquisition is financed by cash on hand.

      For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

      Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer

      Tel: +41 79 539 88 59

      Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer

      Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

      Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

      DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, having acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 4 billion.  DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser, e-mail: certifiedadviser@arctic.com, tel: +46 8 44686100.

      Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
      Press release PDF

      Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
