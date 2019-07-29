DDM buys out co-investor in Greece

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) announces that it has bought out the co-investor in its Greek non-performing loan portfolio which was acquired by DDM in August 2017. The total investment amounts to approximately EUR 20 million.

The acquisition is financed by cash on hand.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +41 79 539 88 59

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer