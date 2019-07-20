ChromaWay partners with Pangara to speed up development

Turning to Pangara for extended software development capacity

ChromaWay is an innovative blockchain technology company that grows at high speed and is nominated as one of the 33 hottest start-ups in Sweden. During 2018 ChromaWay faced a challenge as they needed to speed up their development but had limited time to search for and source experienced developers with very specific skills. After having evaluated different options, the ChromaWay-team have put their trust in Pangara for first a small pilot that quickly has grown into a team of remote developers with experience of primarily blockchain technology and AWS.

Since 2014, ChromaWay has been developing and refining its industry-defining blockchain technology platform. The project is called Chromia and is a platform that will manage, for example, Ethereum's shortcomings. In 2019 ChromaWay got a place at the Swedish 33-list of the country’s most promising start-ups. There is no doubt that many in the crypto and blockchain world believe in ChromaWay's investment; ChromaWay has in the past year raised 135 million SEK in venture capital.

Combination of soft and hard skills