Vattenfall – interim report, January–June 2019

Financial highlights, January-June 2019
- Net sales increased by 12% (10% excluding currency effects) to SEK 84,243 million (75,035)
- Underlying operating profit of SEK 13,295 million (13,129)
- Operating profit of SEK 11,038 million (9,750)
- Profit for the period of SEK 7,673 million (7,125)
Financial highlights, April-June 2019
- Net sales increased by 11% (10% excluding currency effects) to SEK 34,691 million (31,176)
- Underlying operating profit of SEK 3,622 million (3,770)
- Operating profit of SEK 2,869 million (2,775)
- Profit for the period of SEK 1,253 million (2,967)
Business highlights, April-June 2019
- Ringhals 2 back in full operation following generator replacement
- Construction started of the Kriegers Flak (605 MW) offshore wind farm in Denmark
- Continued repair work and payment of outage compensation to customers following the storm “Alfrida”
- Allowable return for distribution operations in Sweden during the period 2020-2023 sharply reduced
- Launch of smart charging solutions for e-vehicles in Amsterdam
- High interest in the issuance of Vattenfall’s first green bond
