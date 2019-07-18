DDM Holding AG and DDM Debt AB to report second quarter and half year 2019

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) and its subsidiary DDM Debt AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) will publish their Q2 and half year 2019 interim reports on Thursday 1 August 2019 at 08:00 CEST.

Mr. Henrik Wennerholm, CEO, and Mr. Fredrik Olsson, CFO, will host a conference call the same day, beginning at 10:00 CEST, to present and comment on the DDM Group’s financial results.

The conference will be held in English and can be followed live on www.ddm-group.ch or by telephone with dial-in numbers:

Sweden: +46 8 566 426 93

Switzerland: +41 225 675 632

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9272