DDM Holding AG and DDM Debt AB to report second quarter and half year 2019

DDM Holding AG Publicerad:
DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) and its subsidiary DDM Debt AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) will publish their Q2 and half year 2019 interim reports on Thursday 1 August 2019 at 08:00 CEST.
Mr. Henrik Wennerholm, CEO, and Mr. Fredrik Olsson, CFO, will host a conference call the same day, beginning at 10:00 CEST, to present and comment on the DDM Group’s financial results.
The conference will be held in English and can be followed live on www.ddm-group.ch or by telephone with dial-in numbers:
Sweden: +46 8 566 426 93
Switzerland: +41 225 675 632
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9272
After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions, verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the webcast.
For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:
Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +41 79 539 88 59
Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +41 79 331 30 17
Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch
DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, and has acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 4 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser, e-mail: certifiedadviser@arctic.com, tel: +46 8 44686100.
Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Press release PDF
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se