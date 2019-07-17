Oblique Therapeutics has been recognized as one of the 15 most promising Biotech startups in Europe 2019, by StartUp City magazine

StartUp City Magazine: “Oblique Therapeutics is uncovering medical breakthroughs in antibody therapeutics using its proporietary technology platform AbiprotTM ”. The AbiprotTM technology enables the development of antibodies against difficult-to-drug targets such as ion channels and certain G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) that can translate into new effective treatment options for large groups of patients in need of new medicines.

“ It is an honor to receive this recognition, and we are devoted to continue on building and advancing our pipeline with new antibody therapeutics that matters to patients” says Owe Orwar, CEO