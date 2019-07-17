ForSea offers fast broadband with Nowhere Networks

“Fast and reliable broadband is of strategic importance to us. That is why we have chosen Nowhere Networks complete service consisting of both its innovative communication solution and its continuous around the clock operation of it. A complete solution like this suits us perfectly, the installation and implementation has been smooth and everything works perfectly” says Jens Ole Hansen, Chief Operating Officer, ForSea.

In addition to being able to offer its customers fast internet access ForSea also gets reliable broadband connectivity for its on-board IT-system on its vessels, facilitating the work for its staff.

“We are very proud to be able to deliver our solution to ForSea and very pleased with the fact that our solution is a significant improvement compared to the previous solution. We look forward to work in close cooperation with ForSea as a strategic supplier of broadband,” says Asbjörn Frydenlund, Chief Executive Officer, Nowhere Networks.

