ForSea offers fast broadband with Nowhere Networks

The Danish/Swedish shipping company ForSea has chosen Swedish Nowhere Networks as a strategic supplier of radio-based broadband. Starting this summer ForSea can offer fast quality broadband to customers travelling between Helsingborg and Helsingør on its vessels Aurora, Hamlet, Tycho Brahe and Mercandia.
“Fast and reliable broadband is of strategic importance to us. That is why we have chosen Nowhere Networks complete service consisting of both its innovative communication solution and its continuous around the clock operation of it. A complete solution like this suits us perfectly, the installation and implementation has been smooth and everything works perfectly” says Jens Ole Hansen, Chief Operating Officer, ForSea.
In addition to being able to offer its customers fast internet access ForSea also gets reliable broadband connectivity for its on-board IT-system on its vessels, facilitating the work for its staff.
“We are very proud to be able to deliver our solution to ForSea and very pleased with the fact that our solution is a significant improvement compared to the previous solution. We look forward to work in close cooperation with ForSea as a strategic supplier of broadband,” says Asbjörn Frydenlund, Chief Executive Officer, Nowhere Networks.
ForSea AB
ForSea operates the ferry service between Helsingborg and Helsingör with almost 50,000 departures per year in one of northern Europe’s busiest waters. The ferry service is an indispensable part of the infrastructure which contributes to people meeting and the region developing. During 2018 more than 7 million passengers, 1.3 million private cars, 450,000 lorries and 16,000 buses were transported safely and securely across the Sound. The ferry line is a ”floating bridge”, with several departures every hour, round the clock. Besides frequency of services and reliability, the strongest competitive advantages are the capacity, the sustainable transportation and the experiences on board.
Nowhere Networks
Nowhere Networks is a Swedish fast-growing innovative high-tech company that develops its own cost-effective radio-based broadband solution for the shipping industry. Our business concept is to provide broadband services with high speed and high quality of ships, at a significantly lower cost compared to older systems / other available solutions in the market. The technical solution consists of a radio communication solution with built-in antenna tracking technology that automatically communicates wireless signal from ship to land and keeps the vessels connected at all times. Our intelligent cloud-based software platform scales to over 10,000 vessels and enables automated control and control of the solution.
For more information:
ForSea
Andreas Krohn, Head of IT
Mail: andreas.krohn@forsea.se
Mobile: +46702248320
Nowhere Networks
CG Sänne, Vice President, Director of Sales and Marketing
Mobile: +46708122333
