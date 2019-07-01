Gaming Innovation Group granted online gambling licences in Spain

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has been granted two licences by the Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling in Spain (DGOJ) permitting the Company to offer online casino and sports betting in Spain. These licences will enable GiG to operate in Spain and form part of its expansion strategy in regulated and fast growing markets.

GiG is expecting to enter the Spanish market under these licences with its flagship brand Rizk. Simultaneously, GiG is also certifying its proprietary gaming platform and sportsbook, to sell to external licensed operators. GiG expects to take the first bets in Q4 and to scale up operations in Q1 2020.

Robin Reed, CEO of GiG says: “We are delighted to be awarded the Spanish licences and are looking forward to serving the market with our top performing operator Rizk and our full suite of B2C and B2B products and solutions. The approximately €1bn market is the strongest growing market in Europe, at a rate of approximately 20%* per year, yet only 12% of the gambling is happening online, compared to more than 50% in mature digital markets in Europe, this represents a great opportunity for GiG.”

The launch into Spain follows GiG’s strategy of becoming a global operator and partner for strong brands in iGaming. GiG is seeking to be a leader in a few select markets with its B2C brands, while expanding globally through B2B partnerships.