Gaming Innovation Group launches its new sportsbook on Guts

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has launched its new sportsbook on in-house brand Guts. The operator is being repositioned as a ‘sportsbook first’ operator. Both new and existing users will experience a radically improved UI/UX, fast navigation and importantly, a mobile focused platform.

The repositioning of GiG’s original operator Guts is part of the B2C strategy communicated in the Q1 2019 report, where the focus going forward will be on further developing the two best performing brands; Guts by enhancing the sports betting experiences and Rizk by developing the focus on casino. This will be supported by growth in existing and new markets where the Company sees opportunities.

GiG is continuing to develop its sportsbook with new features. Key priorities are innovative trading tools, data driven odds together with a full retail and online solution. Break-even in this vertical is expected in the first half of 2020. This will be achieved by strengthening the sportsbook by growing the in-house brand Guts, by the developments in the new sportsbook and a focused marketing approach.