Mölnlycke acquires patent for smart solutions to detect infection in wounds

Mölnlycke Publicerad:
The Swedish medical solutions company, Mölnlycke, is acquiring a patent from Innovation Skåne, that will help detect infections in wounds. Once developed, the patent will play a major role in reducing the unnecessary use of antibiotics in wound care.
The incidence of infection in hard-to-heal chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers, is high – and one in 20 patients undergoing surgery will develop a surgical site infection [1]. However, infected wounds are costly, difficult to manage and hard to detect. In many cases, expensive antimicrobials are used prophylactically to prevent infections or to treat them once they have been established.
Mölnlycke has agreed to acquire the patent from Swedish regional innovation company, Innovation Skåne. This technology can detect infections and alert caregivers that the wound needs attention. It will help to minimise the prophylactic use of antibiotics and reduce the risk of complications related to infections.
Barry McBride, Executive Vice President R&D said: ‘Antimicrobial resistance is an increasingly significant threat to public health worldwide. This exciting new technology will help reduce the incidence of serious infection and minimise the unnecessary use of antibiotics.’
Joakim Nelson, CEO of Innovation Skåne, said: ‘This is an example of innovations originating from employees in Region Skåne and demands in their daily work. We share Mölnlycke’s goal of driving innovative improvements in healthcare and we are delighted Mölnlycke will be able to use this patent to help tackle a serious public healthcare issue.’
For more information, please contact:
Jenny Johansson, Global Manger Corporate Communications, jenny.johansson@molnlycke.com, phone: +46 (0) 739 41 29 23
Joakim Nelson, CEO, Innovation Skåne, joakim.nelson@innovationskane.com, phone: +46 (0) 703 193 385
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world leading medical solutions company. We develop and bring to market innovative wound care and surgical solutions along the entire continuum of care – from prevention to post-acute settings. Our solutions provide value for money, supported by clinical and health economic evidence.
Mölnlycke was founded in 1849. Nowadays, our solutions are available in around 100 countries; we are the number one global provider of advanced wound care and single-use surgical products; and we are Europe’s largest provider of customised trays. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we have about 8,000 employees around the world. Learn more at molnlycke.com
About Innovation Skåne
Innovation Skåne is the regional innovation company. The company contribute to future public services and regional growth through innovation, by providing innovation management and support for Region Skåne’s operations and the development of new industries and fast-growing companies which contribute to growth in Skåne.
Innovation Skåne is fully owned by Region Skåne, Sweden’s southernmost county council.
Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Press release Mölnlycke 5 June 2019
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se