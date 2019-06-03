EXTEL 2019 ANNOUNCES NORDIC RESULTS

Extel, the leading source of Pan-European opinions amongst the investment community today announced the results of the 46th annual Extel survey. Extel's research and rankings identifies recognition of value across the buy-side, sell-side and corporate communities.

Extel 2019 ran from 11th of March to 12th of April, collecting over 1.7 million votes in total. Over 3,200 fund managers, 270 brokerage firms and over 1,300 quoted companies worldwide, with a total of 14,400 + individuals took part.

“The acquisition of Extel by Institutional Investor in March 2018 has enabled strong collaboration between the two key pan-European survey firms for Extel 2019, bringing broader participation and improved efficiencies to the survey process. The high-level of interest by firms across the Equities Industry demonstrates the voracious appetite for an independent qualitative source of value. The twin challenges of regulatory change and reduced research budgets have focused the industry on identifying high-value market participants with whom to partner.” Commented David Enticknap, Head of Extel.

Selected Nordic Results



Best Brokerage Nordic Countries, Leading Brokerage Firm:

1 (1) Carnegie Investment Bank

2 (2) DNB Markets

3 (4) Nordea Markets