Nitro Games signs Agreement with Avalanche Studios

Nitro Games has signed an Agreement with Expansive Worlds AB (“Avalanche Studios”). This Agreement is about Nitro Games developing a mobile game for Avalanche Studios, a Swedish AAA game developer, best known for its PC and Console games utilizing huge open worlds.

Key terms overview:

Production period: ongoing until April 30, 2020

Fees: Development budget € 1,250,000

Platforms: iOS, Android

IP: existing Avalanche Studios IP

Live operations phase terms to be agreed later between the parties.

“We’re happy to start this new project with Avalanche Studios. They are well known for creating high quality games with huge open worlds. We’re seeing strong synergies here, as we expect to be able to utilize the expertise of our team and the existing technology we have built.”, says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder Nitro Games Plc.

“As developers and publishers of PC and console games, we’re thrilled to partner with Nitro Games for this project. We look forward to working with their talented team as they have a deep understanding of the mobile market and share Avalanche Studios' commitment to creating great gaming experiences for players around the globe”, says Pim Holfve, CEO of Avalanche Studios.

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com