Zwipe and XH Smart Technology enter into a strategic partnership to launch biometric payment cards

OSLO, NORWAY– 25 JUNE 2019 – Biometric technology company Zwipe has entered into a partnership with XH Smart, a global smart card manufacturer, focused on commercializing end to end biometric payment offerings to XH Smart customers in China and beyond.
XH Smart is a global solutions provider offering end-to-end digital security solutions to banks and telecom operators in more than 70 countries across the world. A fully accredited Visa, Mastercard and China UnionPay card manufacturer, the company has grown rapidly since its founding in 2011, becoming a global player in the payment card marketplace, marked by several large industry acquisitions both inside and outside of China. In 2018 the company manufactured in excess of 44 million payment cards.
Speaking on the agreement with Zwipe, Mr Eehou Lim, XH Smart Group SVP, said “We are convinced that biometric payment cards is becoming one of the new standards in payments going forward and that is why we have partnered with Zwipe, the only company that can assist us in offering an end to end solution to our customers. We are confident that we have the right pieces in place to seize this exciting opportunity.”
Zwipe’s end to end offering buoyed by its strong intellectual property portfolio provides card manufacturers physical components and manufacturing support. Additionally, the comprehensive package covers advisory services that will enable card manufacturers to provide a more complete offering to banks and issuers, by directly supporting product integration, customer enrolment and onboarding on multiple platforms.
Commenting on this partnership, André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe said “We are excited to partner with XH Smart and to contribute to their capacity to deliver not just an innovative new product but a complete experience to their discerning customers, driven by our shared commitment to making convenience secure.”
About XH Smart Tech (China) Co., Ltd
Founded in March 22, 2011, XH Smart is the reliable provider of digital security solution. The company's vision is to be the global leader in digital security solution provider protecting business and consumer. XH Smart's proven products and services are deployed in more than 70 countries covering Europe, Africa, Middle East, South America and Southeast Asia. Since its inception, the company has invested heavily in R&D and has registered numerous patents in the area of production automation and copyright. XH Smart has also received ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO18001, ISO27001, GSMA SAS, Visa, MasterCard and China UnionPay certification for production of schemed payment cards.
Media Contact for XH Smart Tech: Mrs. Lv Ping, +65 93725350 , lvping@china-xinghan.com
About Zwipe
Zwipe is a technology solution provider that enables battery-less, ultra-low-power, self-contained biometric authentication solutions. Together with an ecosystem of partners including global brands within security, financial services and ID applications, Zwipe is “Making Convenience Secure™” for banks, merchants and consumers. Using advanced fingerprint recognition while protecting personal information, Zwipe’s solutions address the data theft pitfalls inherent in traditional authentication methods. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Zwipe has spent the last 10 years developing its unique power harvesting technology platform in combination with security solutions based on international infrastructure standards. To learn more, visit www.zwipe.com
Media Contact for Zwipe: André Løvestam, CEO, +47 930 44 040 info@zwipe.com
