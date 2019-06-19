DDM acquires portfolio in Croatia

DDM Holding AG Publicerad:
DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a distressed asset portfolio containing secured and unsecured consumer and corporate receivables in Croatia from a leading Group in the region. The gross collection value of the portfolio amounts to approximately EUR 200 million. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.
The acquisition will be financed by internally generated cash flows and drawing rights under the bank facility.
Henrik Wennerholm, CEO of DDM, commented “I am very pleased to announce another important step for the DDM Group, which builds on our experience from sizeable investments in Slovenia and Croatia in the last three years.”
For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:
Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +41 79 539 88 59
Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +41 79 331 30 17
Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch
DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, having acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 4.0 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser (email: certifiedadviser@arctic.com, tel: +46 8 44686100).
