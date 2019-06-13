Vattenfall issues EUR 500 million green bond

Vattenfall has issued a senior unsecured green bond, giving investors the opportunity to support the transformation of the energy system and the company's vision of a fossil-free future. The proceeds from the bond issue are earmarked for projects defined in Vattenfall's green bond framework, with four categories: renewable energy and related infrastructure, energy efficiency, electrification of transport and heat, and industrial projects. The framework has been reviewed by Cicero and given their highest rating, “Dark Green”. Citi, Deutsche Bank, Nordea and SEB acted as joint bookrunners on the bond issue.

Vattenfall's CFO Anna Borg comments on the excellent demand for the bond: "We have seen very strong interest in our first green bond, among European investors. I am happy that so many investors have chosen to participate in our bond offer, and chosen to contribute to our vision of a fossil-free life within one generation."

The settlement date is 24 June 2019.

Fact box: green bond.