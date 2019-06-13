Vattenfall issues EUR 500 million green bond

In line with the company's investments in fossil-free energy and climate-smart solutions, Vattenfall has for the first time issued a green bond. The size of the bond issue is EUR 500 million, with a tenor of seven years. The bond is the first international issuance under an EMTN programme under Swedish governing law, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Vattenfall Publicerad:
Vattenfall has issued a senior unsecured green bond, giving investors the opportunity to support the transformation of the energy system and the company's vision of a fossil-free future. The proceeds from the bond issue are earmarked for projects defined in Vattenfall's green bond framework, with four categories: renewable energy and related infrastructure, energy efficiency, electrification of transport and heat, and industrial projects. The framework has been reviewed by Cicero and given their highest rating, “Dark Green”. Citi, Deutsche Bank, Nordea and SEB acted as joint bookrunners on the bond issue.
Vattenfall's CFO Anna Borg comments on the excellent demand for the bond: "We have seen very strong interest in our first green bond, among European investors. I am happy that so many investors have chosen to participate in our bond offer, and chosen to contribute to our vision of a fossil-free life within one generation."
The settlement date is 24 June 2019.
Fact box: green bond.
|
|EUR 500 million
|
|ms+55bps
|
|0.553%
|
|0.500%
|
|99.637%
|
|Nasdaq Stockholm
|
|EMTN
|
|Swedish law
For further information, please contact:
Johan Sahlqvist, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +46 (0)8 739 72 51, mob.:+46 (0)72 226 40 51
Henrik Svensson, Press Officer, mob. +46 (0)70-271 11 32
Vattenfall's Press Office, tel.: +46 (0)87 39 50 10, press@vattenfall.com
Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se