DDM finalize acquisition in Croatia

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) announces that the group has finalized the acquisition from HETA Asset Resolution of a distressed asset portfolio containing secured corporate receivables in Croatia. The acquisition is made through a Joint Venture structure together with B2Holding where each party holds 50%. The Gross Collection Value (face value) of the total portfolio amounts to approximately EUR 800 million.

The acquisition was financed by cash on hand and internally generated cash flows.

Henrik Wennerholm, CEO of DDM, comments: “The closing of this acquisition, which represents the single largest transaction in the history of DDM, is expected to significantly contribute towards positive cash collections and generate substantial earnings growth.”