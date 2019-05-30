The director of Lånemegleren shakes his head over the statements made by BN Bank.

These clear words come from the director of Lånemegleren, Fredrik Karlsen. For several years now, Lånemegleren has been one of the leading players when it comes to the brokering of consumer loans to Norwegian customers. Through collaborative agreements with a number of banks, they communicate the best offers to the customers who apply through their websites.

Karlsen emphasizes that Lånemegleren has great insight into this industry and that they know what it takes to ensure that the banks succeed.

BN Bank had big ambitions

It was with great surprise that Karlsen read how the director of retail at BN Bank, Endre Jo Reite, told the media that the house of cards was about to come crashing down, because of a large number of “rotten consumer loans”.

- It’s a bit strange that this statement comes now, considering how BN Bank always had big ambitions within the consumer loan industry.

In other words, Karlsen does not agree with the picture that is being painted, and goes on to explain that BN Bank contacted Lånemegleren in late 2016 to work out a deal. It was clear that BN Bank had great ambitions, and an agreement was made, which also included the brokering of mortgages, starting in the fourth quarter of 2017. Within the first quarter of 2017, the cooperation was up and running for consumer loans.

Underestimation and not a real player

Karlsen believes that the main reason that these statements were made now, is that BN Bank never was able to reach the bar they set for themselves, despite the great commitment within industry - and that’s what comes off as tone deaf.

- They never managed to become the serious player they envisioned and there is no doubt that they underestimated the industry and their competitors greatly, Karlsen says.

He goes on to say that they, in Lånemegleren, is left with the impression that BN Bank never intended to fulfill its part of the mutual agreement they made. This despite the fact that, according to Karlsen, the company experienced the cooperation with the bank as very good.