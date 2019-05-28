Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of DDM Holding AG

DDM Holding AG Publicerad:
The shareholders of DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM), (the “Company”), are hereby convened to the 2019 Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) to be held on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CEST, at the premises of Parkhotel Zug, Industriestrasse 14, 6302 Zug, Switzerland. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. CEST.
The shareholders are cordially invited to review the various ways to participate at the AGM and cast their vote. Detailed information on this and the agenda items can be found in the attached invitation to the AGM, also available on the Company’s website, http://ddm-group.ch/investors.
The agenda includes a proposal from the Board of Directors to elect Torgny Hellström as Chairman of the Board of Directors, for a term of one year ending after completion of the next annual general shareholders’ meeting. For further details, please see the attached invitation to the AGM.
Participation and Voting Rights
Shareholders registered with voting rights in the share register as of the close of business on 5 June 2019, will be authorized to participate and to vote at the AGM. From close of business on 5 June 2019 up to and including 18 June 2019, no entries will be made in the share register which would create a right to vote at the AGM.
Shareholders who wish to participate or be represented at the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting may either download the registration form via our website http://ddm-group.ch/investors or request a physical copy by e-mail to ddm@computershare.ch. The registration form should be completed and returned by mail or e-mail to the following address: Computershare Schweiz AG, General meetings, P.O. Box, 4601 Olten, Switzerland; e-mail: ddm@computershare.ch as soon as possible but in any case no later than 14 June 2019. Upon receipt of their registration form shareholders will be provided with an admission card and voting material (including proxy form) for the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting.
Voting Registration
Shareholders (i) whose shares are registered in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company in a securities register in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Accounts Act (1998:1479) or otherwise in accordance with Swedish law and (ii) who hold such shares through a nominee must, in order to be entitled to attend and vote (in person, representation by proxy or by the Independent Proxy) at the AGM, temporarily register the shares in their own name.
For the shares to be re-registered in time, such shareholders should instruct the nominee that manages the shares well in advance of 5 June 2019 for temporary re-registration, so called voting registration. To ensure their registration in time for the AGM, shareholders are therefore kindly invited to issue instructions to their nominee (custodian bank) as soon as possible.
Further Information
For the full invitation to the AGM, including a guideline on how to provide the independent proxy with voting instructions, please see the attached PDF-file or visit http://ddm-group.ch/investors.
This is information which DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 09:00 CEST on 28 May 2019.
For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:
Torgny Hellström, Chairman of the Board
Tel: +41 79 434 87 98
Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch
DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, and has acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 4.0 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser (email: certifiedadviser@arctic.com, tel: +46 8 44686100).
