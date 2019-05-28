Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of DDM Holding AG

The shareholders of DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM), (the “Company”), are hereby convened to the 2019 Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) to be held on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CEST, at the premises of Parkhotel Zug, Industriestrasse 14, 6302 Zug, Switzerland. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. CEST.

The shareholders are cordially invited to review the various ways to participate at the AGM and cast their vote. Detailed information on this and the agenda items can be found in the attached invitation to the AGM, also available on the Company’s website, http://ddm-group.ch/investors.

The agenda includes a proposal from the Board of Directors to elect Torgny Hellström as Chairman of the Board of Directors, for a term of one year ending after completion of the next annual general shareholders’ meeting. For further details, please see the attached invitation to the AGM.

Participation and Voting Rights

Shareholders registered with voting rights in the share register as of the close of business on 5 June 2019, will be authorized to participate and to vote at the AGM. From close of business on 5 June 2019 up to and including 18 June 2019, no entries will be made in the share register which would create a right to vote at the AGM.

Shareholders who wish to participate or be represented at the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting may either download the registration form via our website http://ddm-group.ch/investors or request a physical copy by e-mail to ddm@computershare.ch. The registration form should be completed and returned by mail or e-mail to the following address: Computershare Schweiz AG, General meetings, P.O. Box, 4601 Olten, Switzerland; e-mail: ddm@computershare.ch as soon as possible but in any case no later than 14 June 2019. Upon receipt of their registration form shareholders will be provided with an admission card and voting material (including proxy form) for the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting.

Voting Registration