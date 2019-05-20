Magnus Hall new President of Eurelectric

“Electrification is the key to changing Europe towards a fossil free future. My prime objective as President of Eurelectric is to continue the cooperation with decision makers and industry to increase the pace of electrification in the transport, heating and industrial sectors,” says Magnus Hall.

Eurelectric's overall objective is to achieve a carbon-neutral power sector well before 2050.

“Powered by carbon-neutral electricity, we can lead the transition in the energy industry and other sectors. This requires further investments in renewable electricity generation, as well as efficient electricity distribution. We also need to help citizens change towards a fossil free life,” says Magnus Hall.

“The conditions and starting points naturally differ in European countries and therefore we also need politicians within the EU to decide on frameworks and fair measures that create a broad social acceptance for the energy transition.”