Q1 report January – March 2019

Highlights first quarter 2019

Net collections increased by 77% to EUR 18.9M (Q1 2018 EUR 10.7M)**

Cash EBITDA increased by 95% and amounted to EUR 16.8M (Q1 2018: EUR 8.6M)

Net profit for the period of EUR 0.0M (Q1 2018: EUR 1.0M)

Gross ERC at the end of March 2019 was EUR 217M (Q4 2018: EUR 240M)***

Cash on hand available for investment at the end of March 2019 was EUR 63M (Q4 2018: EUR 60M)

Secured super senior RCF of EUR 27M significantly lowering the cost of funding, priced at Euribor plus a margin of 350 basis points and available for period of up to two years

Sale of portfolios in Russia resulted in EUR 2M gain

Operational launch of partnership to provide portfolio management services for secured portfolios in the Balkans

Significant events after the end of the quarter

Successful refinancing issuing a new EUR 100M senior secured bond with a three-year period replacing the existing EUR 85M bond, priced at Euribor plus a margin of 925 basis points

Investment closed phase 1 of the acquisition of a significant corporate secured portfolio in Croatia. Investment made through a 50/50 joint venture with B2Holding, which is expected to fully close during Q2

Comment by the CEO

The first months of 2019 have been eventful. We have successfully secured a new Revolving Credit Facility (“RCF”) of EUR 27M at a significantly lower cost of funding with an international bank. Successfully refinanced the existing EUR 85M bond (after the period) by issuing a new EUR 100M bond, demonstrating our continued ability to access financing. This will improve flexibility, decrease the cost of capital and in combination with strong collections support our future growth.

Net collections increased by 77% compared to the first quarter in 2018 driven by collections from corporate secured portfolios acquired in 2018 in the Balkans and the collections from the sale of our Russian portfolios. The sale of our Russian portfolios resulted in a gain of EUR 2M that demonstrates the underlying value of the portfolios, ERC and our dynamic business model that can capitalize on profitable business opportunities. This has resulted in cash EBITDA of EUR 17M, a significant increase of 95% to the corresponding period last year due to both the increased scalability of DDM’s operations and the strategic shift to invest primarily in secured portfolios following recent acquisitions.

During the quarter we also announced a milestone acquisition through a 50/50 joint venture with B2Holding of a distressed asset portfolio containing secured corporate receivables in Croatia with a Gross Collection Value (face value) of the total portfolio amounting to approximately EUR 800M. Phase 1 of this transaction closed on 30 April 2019 and is expected to fully close during Q2, which will positively impact our ERC and other key financial measurements.

Significantly lowering the cost of funding

The new RCF is available for a period of up to two years and priced at Euribor plus a margin of 350 basis points. After the end of the period we also issued a new EUR 100M senior secured bond with a three-year tenor, priced at Euribor plus a margin of 925 basis points. The proceeds from the new bond issue will mainly be employed towards refinancing the existing EUR 85M bond issue and for general corporate purposes. Cash on hand available for investment is EUR 63M at the end of March 2019, which is expected to be fully utilized and thereby increasing asset utilization from 68% and improving the financial performance.