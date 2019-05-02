DDM closes phase 1 of acquisition in Croatia

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) announces that the group has closed phase 1 of an acquisition from HETA Asset Resolution of a distressed asset portfolio containing secured corporate receivables in Croatia. The acquisition is made through a Joint Venture structure together with B2Holding where each party holds 50%. The Gross Collection Value (face value) of the total portfolio amounts to approximately EUR 800 million.

The acquisition is expected to fully close during Q2 and will be financed by cash on hand and internally generated cash flows.

Henrik Wennerholm, CEO of DDM, comments: “Closing this milestone acquisition that represents the single largest transaction in the history of DDM, demonstrates our ability to close large and complex transactions as well as our close contact to our key markets.”