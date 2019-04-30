Extension of option for long-term charter with Aker Energy for the FPSO Dhirubhai-1

Ocean Yield Publicerad:
On the 12th of February 2019 Ocean Yield ASA entered into an option agreement with Aker Energy AS (“Aker Energy”) for a long-term bareboat charter of the FPSO Dhirubhai-1. The initial option period expires on 1st of May 2019 with an extension period of up to 30 days against an additional compensation.
Aker Energy has today exercised its option to extend the initial option period by 30 days.
Company contact:
Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91
Investor Relations contact:
Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & IR), Tel +47 24 13 01 82
Company information:
Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.
