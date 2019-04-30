Excillum strengthens operational focus

David Lindblom joins Excillum as Chief Operating Officer, effective May 1st, 2019. David will strengthen our operational focus and oversee the sales, service, support, production, and logistics functions.
“I am proud to announce the next phase in Excillum’s growth as we welcome David on board”, says Björn Hansson, CEO. “Excillum already has very strong market and customer traction. We now must ensure our ability to scale up operations to ensure our customers are served excellently and can succeed in their research and business activities. David’s experience is a perfect fit to Excillum.”
David brings more than 20 years of experience from the software, IoT and telecommunications industries where he has led sales and services teams. With a passion for customer success and operational excellence, he has held senior management positions and been responsible for international operations in Europe, Africa and Asia. David’s experience will also be of high relevance to our offering development. David earned his M.Sc. in Engineering Physics at Lund Institute of Technology.
Hans Hertz, founder and chairman of the board of Excillum, further comments: “David and his team’s focus on operations will strengthen Excillum’s service to our customers. It will also allow our engineers and scientists to focus on technology, ensuring that our X-ray sources continue to be world-leading. Hence we will accelerate innovation and product portfolio development.”
“It is truly inspiring to contribute to building a global industrial success based on Sweden-based innovation, with a clear focus on customers and operations. I also sincerely look forward to working together with the people at Excillum, and I am excited to become part of the mission that the team is on” says David who has been with Excillum on an interim assignment since December 2018.
Excillum Aktiebolag is the leading company in the field of high-end, microfocus x-ray sources. Excillum was founded in 2007 by a group of researchers from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm, Sweden. Excillum designs, develops and manufactures a high-brightness, microfocus X-ray source based on MetalJet technology. Unprecedented X-ray intensities are achieved with this unique, patented technology. The second generation MetalJet X-ray sources are now available for applications such as diffraction/scattering (XRD, SAXS), spectroscopy (XRF, XPS), and imaging (NDT, CT, XRM, phase contrast). Excillum has reached a strong global market position and is now in an expansive phase.
