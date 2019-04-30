Excillum strengthens operational focus

“I am proud to announce the next phase in Excillum’s growth as we welcome David on board”, s ays Björn Hansson, CEO. “Excillum already has very strong market and customer traction. We now must ensure our ability to scale up operations to ensure our customers are served excellently and can succeed in their research and business activities. David’s experience is a perfect fit to Excillum.”

David brings more than 20 years of experience from the software, IoT and telecommunications industries where he has led sales and services teams. With a passion for customer success and operational excellence, he has held senior management positions and been responsible for international operations in Europe, Africa and Asia. David’s experience will also be of high relevance to our offering development. David earned his M.Sc. in Engineering Physics at Lund Institute of Technology.

Hans Hertz, founder and chairman of the board of Excillum, further comments: “David and his team’s focus on operations will strengthen Excillum’s service to our customers. It will also allow our engineers and scientists to focus on technology, ensuring that our X-ray sources continue to be world-leading. Hence we will accelerate innovation and product portfolio development.”