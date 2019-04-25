Vattenfall – interim report, January–March 2019

Financial highlights, January–March 2019
- Net sales increased by 13% (10% excluding currency effects) to SEK 49,552 million (43,860).
- Underlying operating profit amounted to SEK 9,673 million (9,359).
- Operating profit amounted to SEK 8,168 million (6,975).
- Profit for the period of SEK 6,420 million (4,158).
Important events, January–March 2019
- Major disruptions after the storm “Alfrida” with related costs of SEK 850 million.
- Decrease in generation partly owing to lower generation at Ringhals 2, where a generator is being replaced.
- Acquisition of sales company DELTA Energie in the Netherlands.
- Production at the coal-fired Hemweg 8 power plant in the Netherlands to end by year-end 2019.
- Commissioning of 170 MW wind power and 6 MW solar power.
- Participation in tender for Hollandse Kust Zuid 3 & 4 in the Netherlands and for a project in Dunkirk, France.
- City of Berlin intends to grant concession for electricity distribution to Berlin Energie.
Vattenfall Publicerad:
The complete interim report and presentation images are available on group.vattenfall.com.
Vattenfall’s President and CEO Magnus Hall and CFO Anna Borg will present the results for the January to March 2019 quarter at a press conference at Vattenfall Head Office on Thursday at 9.30 am.
The press conference is being broadcast live on group.vattenfall.com and can also be attended by phoning +46 (0)8 505 100 31.
Vattenfall AB is obliged to disclose information of this nature under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 25 April 2019 at 08:00 am CEST by the following contact persons.
For more information, contact:
Johan Sahlqvist, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +46 (0)8 739 72 51, mob.: +46 (0)72 226 40 51
Markus Friberg, Head of Media Relations & Editorial Nordic/Corp/EU, mob.: +46 (0)70 261 30 84
Vattenfall's Press Office, tel.: +46 87 39 50 10, press@vattenfall.com
