DigiPlex’s ground-breaking data centre wins international design awards

DigiPlex received a Gold award in the commercial building category and a Silver award for sustainable living/green architectural design in an acknowledgement of the company’s visionary design and sustainable approach to energy use at its Fetsund data centre near Oslo, Norway. DigiPlex was praised for “bucking the trend” and achieving a “world-leading, low-energy, zero-emissions data centre, that is sympathetic to its surroundings.”

The 4,200m² Fetsund state-of-the-art colocation data centre was opened in January 2015 with a range of leading technology and industry features and operating on 100% renewable energy. The innovative infrastructure incorporates a low-energy indirect air-cooling system designed specifically to take advantage of Norway’s cool climate.

The MUSE Design Awards identify and recognise professional excellence in international and domestic design, honouring businesses and design talent committed to a sustainable future. As data use grows further over the coming decades, non-green data is set to be among the world’s biggest pollution sources.