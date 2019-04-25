DigiPlex’s ground-breaking data centre wins international design awards

Oslo, Norway, 25 April 2019 -The Nordic leader for innovative, secure and sustainable data centres, has won two awards for pioneering sustainable architectural design from the 2019 MUSE Design Awards.
DigiPlex received a Gold award in the commercial building category and a Silver award for sustainable living/green architectural design in an acknowledgement of the company’s visionary design and sustainable approach to energy use at its Fetsund data centre near Oslo, Norway. DigiPlex was praised for “bucking the trend” and achieving a “world-leading, low-energy, zero-emissions data centre, that is sympathetic to its surroundings.”
The 4,200m² Fetsund state-of-the-art colocation data centre was opened in January 2015 with a range of leading technology and industry features and operating on 100% renewable energy. The innovative infrastructure incorporates a low-energy indirect air-cooling system designed specifically to take advantage of Norway’s cool climate.
The MUSE Design Awards identify and recognise professional excellence in international and domestic design, honouring businesses and design talent committed to a sustainable future. As data use grows further over the coming decades, non-green data is set to be among the world’s biggest pollution sources.
“At DigiPlex we are proud of our achievements in transforming data centre industry practices to support the prosperity of our shared future. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable thinking, whether through environmentally-efficient design in new-builds or upgrading our existing infrastructure,” says Gisle M. Eckhoff, CEO of DigiPlex. “Leading innovative and renewable energy practices are at the core of our business ethos. Looking ahead, we are excited about expanding that choice further, so that more businesses can adopt an approach that sustains the environment.”
DigiPlex designs, builds and operates sustainable and secure data centres in the Nordics with locations in Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen. DigiPlex is carrier-neutral and offers connectivity to all major Cloud and Network Service Providers. DigiPlex offers best-in-class services with the highest possible availability and is trusted by public and private customers alike – including security sensitive organisations such as government and financial institutions with mission-critical applications. DigiPlex’s five data centres are powered by electricity produced from 100% sustainable sources and the company has won several awards for its many energy efficient innovations and sustainability initiatives. www.digiplex.com
