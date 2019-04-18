HCL Technologies partners with Google Cloud to enable hybrid cloud services for enterprises and ISVs

HCL also announces services and support for Google ​Cloud’s ​Anthos to accelerate the development of hybrid and cloud-native ecosystems for customers Noida, Indiaand London, UK – 18th​ April 2019– HCLTechnologies(HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced it has become a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Premier Partner. The new partnership will help enterprises​accelerate​ the​ adoption​ of GCP at scale and further​ strengthen​s​ HCL’s portfolio of cloud services. HCL is also an early adopter of Anthos,​Google​ Cloud’s new open cloud platform, helping​ its clients build​and manage hybrid cloud services and modernize applications with containers and microservices architectures. “The winning combination of Google Cloud Platform and HCL’s managed services and engineering expertise will be a major enabler for the digital businesses of tomorrow,” said Kalyan Kumar, CVP and CTO – IT Services, HCL Technologies.“HCL’s global delivery capabilities and experience in cloud native services will drive transformation and support the rapid growth of hybrid cloud ecosystems. This will help our clients to create more responsive digital enterprises that drive business agility and accelerate innovation. The partnership also supports the continuation of HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy, as we extend the availability of our products and platforms via the GCP Marketplace.” The partnership will see HCL create a GCP Center of Excellence, to​ be embedded in its Cloud Native Labs in London, New York and Noida, to help customers experience the speed, scalability and innovation that GCP offers. HCL’s Cloud Native Labs spearhead the adoption of Kubernetes and CloudFoundry ecosystems for its clients. HCL will help clients migrate applications to take full advantage of GCP and offer next generation services to accelerate building new applications on GCP. In addition, the Cloud Native Labs will offer cloud strategy, proof of concept building and cloud-native cultural transformation services for GCP. HCL will also implement an extensive internal training programme to enable its workforce to develop skills and become certified on GCP. HCL’s ISV Cloudification Factory will enable ISVs to modernize their products and make them available on the GCP Marketplace, or SaaSify their products to run on GCP.

“We are excited to collaborate with HCL on bringing the benefits of hybrid computing to our mutual customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Vice President, Global ​Ecosystem at Google​ Cloud. “Our enterprise technology stack in combination with HCL's reach in the enterprise​ customer space, global delivery capabilities, and domain expertise creates a unique experience for our joint customers and facilitates their digital transformation journey.” “Google​ Cloud’s Anthos provides an easy way to integrate and build a true hybrid cloud,” added Kalyan Kumar.“With automation and operational governance at the core, and security and compliance built-in, Anthos is ideal for delivering the digital services of tomorrow, today. Google Cloud’s Anthos’ approach of technology modernization combined with architecture consistency and extensive ecosystem design makes it our choice of partner for serving our customer’s next-generation business objectives.” For more information on HCL’s Cloud Native Services, visit:https://www.hcltech.com/cloud About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 44 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 8.4 billion, for 12 Months ended 31st December, 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM​ Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 132,328 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com

Forward–looking Statements Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes’,’ strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, business process outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost-effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies /entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the Management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

For further details please contact: Anne Coyle, US Anne.coyle@hcl.com Elka Ghudial, Europe Elka.ghudial@hcl.com