DDM Holding AG and DDM Debt AB to report first quarter 2019

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) and its subsidiary DDM Debt AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) will publish their Q1 2019 reports on Thursday 2 May 2019 at 08:00 CET.

Mr. Henrik Wennerholm, CEO, and Mr. Fredrik Olsson, CFO, will host a conference call the same day, beginning at 10:00 CET, to present and comment on the DDM Group’s

financial results.

The conference will be held in English and can be followed live on www.ddm-group.ch or by telephone with dial-in numbers:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 59

Switzerland: +41 225 805 977 or

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9260