      Gaming Innovation Group Inc. publishes its 2018 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

      Publicerad:

      Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) publishes its 2018 Annual Report and Sustainability Report on the Group´s website www.gig.com today. The reports can be downloaded from the website and are included as pdfs in this press release.

      The Sustainability Report follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) reporting standards and is Gaming Innovation Group’s inaugural sustainability report covering the Company’s key sustainability areas: Fair and safe iGaming, Responsible marketing and advertising and Encourage employees to thrive. The goal of the sustainability report is to explain how GiG runs a sustainable business, details on the key focus areas and how the Company conducts its business in a responsible way for all stakeholders.

      Shareholders can request printed versions of the reports via e-mail: ir@gig.com

      The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday 22 May 2019 in Stockholm.

      Other information: Please note that GiG has changed the date for publication of its first quarter report 2019 to 6 May instead of the previously announced 8 May 2019.

      This information is such that Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:30 CET on 12 April 2019.

      For further information, please contact:

      Tore Formo

      Group CFO

      tore@gig.com 

      Anna-Lena Åström
      Head of IR & Corporate Communications
      anna.lena@gig.com +356 796 998 48

      About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
      Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all’. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. GiG operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com 

