Gaming Innovation Group Inc. publishes its 2018 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) publishes its 2018 Annual Report and Sustainability Report on the Group´s website www.gig.com today. The reports can be downloaded from the website and are included as pdfs in this press release.

The Sustainability Report follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) reporting standards and is Gaming Innovation Group’s inaugural sustainability report covering the Company’s key sustainability areas: Fair and safe iGaming, Responsible marketing and advertising and Encourage employees to thrive. The goal of the sustainability report is to explain how GiG runs a sustainable business, details on the key focus areas and how the Company conducts its business in a responsible way for all stakeholders.

Shareholders can request printed versions of the reports via e-mail: ir@gig.com

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday 22 May 2019 in Stockholm.

Other information: Please note that GiG has changed the date for publication of its first quarter report 2019 to 6 May instead of the previously announced 8 May 2019.