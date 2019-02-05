End-year report 2018

Net operating income and profit from property management at a high

Rental income increased to SEK 2,517m (2,280). In an identical portfolio, income rose by approximately 10 per cent.

Net operating income increased to SEK 1,875m (1,680). In identical portfolio, the operating surplus increased by 13 per cent.

The surplus ratio was 74 per cent (74).

Profit from property management increased with 26 per cent to SEK 1,246m (992).

Realised and unrealised changes in value amounted to SEK 7,838m (6,095)

Net lettings during the year totalled SEK 159m (244).

After-tax profit for the year amounted to SEK 7,699m (5,632), corresponding to SEK 23.28 per share (17.03).

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.65 per share (2.25).

” Conditions on the Stockholm office market remain good, with low vacancies, high demand and rising rents as a result, indicating that we will see continued rental growth. Net operating income is at the highest level in Fabege’s history. The same applies to profit from property management, which rose by just over 25 per cent compared with the previous year. It is pleasing to see that project investments in recent years are now contributing to increasingly strong cash flows. Continued positive renegotiations and completed projects will also generate increased rental income in our portfolio over the next few years," commented Christian Hermelin, CEO

Market outlook

” The Stockholm market is robust and Fabege is well equipped to harness the opportunities that exist and to cope with any challenges that lie ahead. Although an economic slowdown is fast approaching, we can see that Stockholm will continue to grow for the foreseeable future. This offers us favourable conditions for sustained growth. Our attractive development rights in prime locations allow us the opportunity for continued successful, value-generating project development. With Flemingsberg in our portfolio, we will be able to offer our customers attractive locations both to the north and to the south of Stockholm – something that I’m convinced will be more in demand in future”, says Christian Hermelin, CEO