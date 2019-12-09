Nederman acquires Gasmet Technologies Oy , the world leader in FTIR gas analysis and emissions monitoring systems

Gasmet, founded in 1990, is the leading FTIR (Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy) gas analyser and emissions monitoring system provider, with more than 30 years of FTIR experience.

Gasmet develops, manufactures and markets complete solutions for monitoring industrial emissions and portable instruments to study climate change and ensure people’s safety. The company has supplied more than 4000 analysers worldwide having the largest installed base for on-site and industrial applications, in approximately 80 countries. In the field of gas analysis, the company has established an international reputation for innovative, customer-driven and reliable solutions.

The acquisition price amounts to an enterprise value of approximately EUR 56 million on a cash and debt free basis. The acquisition is funded by a combination of cash and existing bank facilities.

With more than 100 employees globally, Gasmet had a turnover in 2018 of more than EUR 21 million. Turnover for 2019 is likely to grow significantly. The acquired business has an EBITDA margin in excess of that of the Nederman Group, though due to acquisition costs and the short period of Nederman ownership during 2019, the positive impact on earnings per share is not expected to start until 2020.