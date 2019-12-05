HCL Lanserar ny version av Domino

HCL Publicerad:
Ger ny funktionalitet åt 10 miljoner applikationer välden över
Stockholm, 5 december, 2019 – Det globala teknologiföretaget HCL Technologies (HCL) meddelar att den senaste versionen av applikationsutvecklingsplattformen Domino nu är allmänt tillgänglig på marknaden. Den nya versionen, v11, utgör en milstolpe i HCLs satsning på att modernisera och utveckla ekosystemet kring Domino och att förändra fler än 10 miljoner företagsapplikationer hos 15 000 kunder.
Några av förbättringarna som HCL Domino v11 medför är:
- Domino-applikationer blir mobila: HCL Nomad gör det möjligt att snabbt och effektivt köra befintliga applikationer på Apple iPhone, iPad, Android och Chrome OS-baserade surfplattor.
- Domino-applikationer kan utvecklas i linje med “low-code”-konceptet: HCL Domino Volt utgör ett paradigmskifte som gör det möjligt att utveckla nya Domino-baserade applikationer 60-70% snabbare än tidigare. Det gör det dessutom enkelt för utvecklare och affärsutvecklare att snabbt utveckla kraftfulla och säkra applikationer utan att det krävs särskilda tekniska specialistkunskaper.
- Domino-applikationer integrerar och synkroniserar. HCL Domino v11 är den mest öppna versionen av plattformen hittills, och katalogtjänsten synkroniserar på ett sätt som förenklar integration med Microsoft 365 och gör det möjligt för företag att använda Domino fullt ut tillsammans med andra verktyg och applikationer.
- Domino v11 ger kunder nya funktioner och nytt värde,” säger Darren Oberst, CVP och Head of HCL Software. Många stora företag världen över har under många år upplevt flexibiliteten, skalbarheten och kostnadseffektiviteten som plattformen medför, och med v11 moderniserar vi den ytterligare och gör det enklare att bygga vidare på dess styrkor även för nästa generations applikationer. Lanseringen är ett betydande steg i vår Domino-satsning #dominoforever och #dominoappsthatrunyourbusiness.”
För mer information om HCL Domino, se gärna: https://hclsw.info/domino
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy through its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of ideapreneurship™ enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.
HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in areas of Applications, Infrastructure, Digital Process Operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering while under P&P, HCL provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized under Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.
As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. As of 12 months ended Sep 30, 2019, HCL has a consolidated revenue of US$ 9.3 billion and its 147,123 ideapreneurs operate out of 44 countries. For more information, visit www.hcltech.com
Forward–looking Statements
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes’,’ strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, business process outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost-effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies /entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the Management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.
For further details please contact:
HCL Technologies
Anne Coyle,
Jeremy Mcneive
jeremy.mcneive@hcl.com
