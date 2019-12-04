Delivery of three LR2 product tankers with long-term charters

Ocean Yield Publicerad:
Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce delivery of the three LR2 product tankers «Navig8 Pride», «Navig8 Providence» and «Navig8 Prestige» today. The vessels were acquired from a major Chinese leasing company with about 9 year’s remaining bareboat charters to Navig8 Topco Holdings Inc. The fourth vessel, the “Navig8 Precision” is expected to be delivered next week. All four vessels are fitted with scrubbers and built in 2018 and 2019.
Company contact:
Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91
Investor Relations contact:
Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & IR), Tel +47 24 13 01 82
Company information:
Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.
